“Tu Voz es Poder: A Latino Town Hall” to Broadcast Live on July 21

Latino leaders, activists and entrepreneurs are coming together for an interactive 90-minute town hall broadcast to explore issues around immigration and stories of success. “ Tu Voz es Poder ,” which translates to “Your Voice is Power,” will be broadcast live on Houston Public Media TV 8 on July 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This Houston Public Media production, in partnership with Univision 45, will be simulcast in Spanish (SAP) and live streamed on Houstonpublicmedia.org and Univision45.com in English and Spanish. The town hall will also stream via Facebook Live on both organizations’ Facebook channels (Houston Public Media and Noticias45 Houston.)

“Houston has one of the largest Hispanic communities in the country so immigration legislation impacts our city in many ways,” said Lisa Shumate, associate vice president and general manager of Houston Public Media. “As part of our mission to provide in-depth local news and information, Houston Public Media is excited to partner with Houston’s leading Spanish-language TV station, Univision 45, to examine the challenges and opportunities faced in our community.”

Special guest hosts for the town hall include Osvaldo Corral, news anchor/reporter and host of Univision 45’s “Edición Digital Houston,” and Gabriela Natale, three-time Emmy-award winning producer/host of the television show, SuperLatina. Corral and Natale will guide the conversation in front of a curated studio audience with a panel of guests that include:

Art Acevedo – chief, Houston Police Department

Ali Noorani – executive director, National Immigration Forum

Cesar Espinosa – executive director, FIEL Houston (immigrant rights organization)

Alex Lopez Negrete – president and CEO, Lopez Negrete Communications

David Cordua – executive chef, Cordua Restaurants (Americas, Artista and Churrascos )

“Univision 45 is proud to partner with Houston Public Media to help bring relevant immigration information to our audience,” said David Loving, senior vice president and general manager for Univision Houston. “Many members of our community are concerned about the impact new immigration policies will have on their families. As a mission-driven company, it is our responsibility to empower them with accurate information,” added Loving.

Social media interaction with viewers will be an integral part of the town hall. Immigration lawyers will be in the digital studio with host, Aurora Losada, director of digital operations at Houston Public Media, to answer questions. The community is invited to join this important conversation live via social media using the hashtag #YourVoiceIsPower.

“Tu Voz es Poder” is part of Houston Public Media’s DiverseCity project (#DiverseCity), a yearlong multi-media initiative looking at what Houston’s diversity means for the city. Stay tuned to houstonpublicmedia.org/diversecity for all Houston Public Media stories and content related to this initiative.

