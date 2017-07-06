The Challenges Of Holding Summer Music Festivals In Hot, Humid, Rainy Houston

Bad weather and Free Press Summer Fest are starting to become synonymous. So where does the festival go from here?

Bad weather and Free Press Summer Fest are starting to become synonymous. The music festival was cancelled last month (June 3-4, 2017) because of inclement weather caused safety concerns at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

But should we be surprised? Houston is rainy, prone to flooding, hot, humid, and – well, hot and humid. So, is it a good idea to stage outdoor music festivals in Houston during the summer? And where do festivals like FPSF go from here?

We talk it over with Joey Guerra, music critic for the Houston Chronicle.

