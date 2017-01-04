Houston Public Media Launches “Encore Houston,” A Community-Based Classical Concert Music Show

Houston Public Media is partnering with local concert organizations to produce “Encore Houston,” a new weekly music show and podcast that celebrates Houston’s vibrant classical music community.

Houston, TX (January 4, 2017) – Houston Public Media is partnering with local concert organizations to produce "Encore Houston," a new weekly music show and podcast that celebrates Houston's vibrant classical music community. The first episode, premiering on Saturday, Jan. 7, will feature the well-known Mercury Chamber Orchestra performing on period instruments. The show will air every Saturday at 10 p.m. and again on Sunday at 4 p.m. on Classical 88.7 HD-2 and online at houstonpublicmedia.org/listen-live.

Each episode of “Encore Houston” will include a past concert from the featured group, commentary from Joshua Zinn, Houston Public Media classical host and producer, and details about the group’s upcoming performance.

“Houston has such a robust classical music scene so we wanted to create a new show that would highlight our local concert organizations and promote their upcoming performances,” said Zinn. “We’re very enthusiastic about this new show and look forward to many great seasons ahead.”

The first episode will feature Mercury’s performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony from May 2016.

“I’m really excited that Mercury will be part of this wonderful part of Houston’s cultural life,” said Antoine Plante, artistic director for Mercury. “I have always been a big fan of Houston Public Media and its valued support of the local cultural scene. It’s a vital part of what makes Houston an exceptional place to create and perform.”

The first season of “Encore Houston” will also feature KINETIC, Chamber Music Houston, DaCamera, Ars Lyrica, Houston Early Music, Context, Musiqa, Bach Society, Houston Chamber Choir, River Oaks Chamber Orchestra and St. Cecilia Chamber Music Society.

For more information about “Encore Houston,” visit www.houstonpublicmedia.org/encore.

