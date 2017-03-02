Most Viewed
News
Minority Organizations Protest Trump’s, Abbott’s Policies at Galleria Area
News
Muslims In Houston Unite Over Super Bowl Weekend
News
Anti-Defamation League Tracking “Disturbing Uptick” In Houston-Area Hate Incidents
News
Trump Takes Aim At Dodd-Frank, Investor Protections Rule In Executive Action
News from NPR
Health Insurers Say They Don't Want To Go Back To Being The Bad Guys
Researchers asked health insurance executives what worries them most about Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare. They said incentives to keep healthy people enrolled need to be stronger.
With Conflict And Drama, Trump Hooks You Like A Reality TV Show
President Trump says and does things in a similar way to what you see on reality TV, says Tom Forman. He would know, because he makes reality TV shows.
Uber CEO Leaves Business Council After Criticism From Trump Opponents
Travis Kalanick said in an email to employees, "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."
After 2 Weeks In Office, Trump Faces More Than 50 Lawsuits
In that same time, the Obama administration faced five suits; George W. Bush had four. Most of the suits against the Trump administration are about his temporary travel ban and refugee restrictions.