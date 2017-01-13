Most Viewed
Tornado Warning Issued For Portions of Harris, Fort Bend and Waller Counties
Why Don't We See Big Tornadoes In Houston?
Street Closures For The Chevron Houston Marathon
What's Causing Persistent Power Outages In One Master Planned Community?
BREAKING: HUD Says Houston Broke Law Nixing Affordable Housing Complex
Splash and Bubbles: One Big Ocean
Victoria on Masterpiece
Gotterdammerung: Closing Scene
Composer: Richard Wagner, Conductor: Sir Georg Solti, Catalog Number: Decca 455569
News
Transportation
One Organization’s Vision For Sprucing Up Houston
News
Speeches From The Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition Were Influenced By 2016
News from NPR
For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room
More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been stuck for years in a New York detention center where conditions violate international standards.
When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them
If your mom had to run though the name of everyone in the family, including the dog, before hitting yours, it's probably because you're all in a mental folder labeled "loved ones."
An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think
Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf is about to lose an iceberg the size of Delaware. Scientists gathering in the U.K. are scratching their heads about why it's cracking off.
Arrest Warrant Sought For Samsung Heir In S. Korean Presidential Bribery Scandal
Jay Y. Lee, the de facto head of Samsung Electronics, is accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to a confidant of President Park Geun-hye in a growing influence-peddling scandal.