Sample Rodeo Houston's 2017 Entertainer Lineup
Federal Judge Rules Pasadena Infringed On Latino Voting Rights, Orders Changes
Texas Faces Fresh Budget Pain As Legislature Prepares To Convene
How Greater Houston School Districts Fared In New Preliminary State Letter Grades
MD Anderson Cancer Center Announces Major Layoffs
Music In The Making: New Ears
Rodney Ellis Leaves Texas Senate With Criminal Justice Legacy
State Lawmakers Plan Another Bill To Ban Texting While Driving
Bears That Inspired 'Adorable' Korean Paralympic Mascot Live In Caged Captivity
The 2018 Paralympic mascot is the Asiatic black bear, a symbol of Korean folklore. But behind the caricature, South Korea has a troubled relationship with the bears, farming them for their bile.
Electronic Health Records May Help Customize Medical Treatments
Most people's doctors put their health information in an electronic health record. Scientists are mining those records for clues to what treatments work best for individuals.
Low Pay In State Legislatures Means Some Can't Afford The Job
State legislators in 30 states make $30,000 a year or less. New Mexico doesn't pay lawmakers at all, while those in New Hampshire make just $200 per two-year term.
Former Iranian President Rafsanjani, A Leading Voice For Reform, Dies At 82
Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was a towering political figure in Iran for decades — from the 1979 revolution to current President Hassan Rouhani's surprise win in 2013. He was Iran's fourth president.