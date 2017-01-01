Most Viewed
Bauer Business Focus
Goal Of Black-Owned Banks: Give Economic Power To The Community
News
Family Of Kidnapped Houston Photojournalist Remains Optimistic
Politics
Former Comptroller Susan Combs To Meet With Trump Today
Education News
Fate of the ‘Hold Harmless’ Funding Mechanism Could Affect the Bottom Line for School Districts
News from NPR
Palestinians Eye Israeli Settlements With Unease, Hoping For Foreign Support
As Palestinians watch Israeli settlements being built, many were glad to hear U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry say the construction undermines the chances of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
When Bats Squeak, They Tend To Squabble
Researchers have found new clues to how bats communicate. And it turns out they tend to argue — a lot. The research could lead to a broader understanding of animal communication.
Living In America 101: When Refugees Arrive, What Do They Need To Learn?
How do you read a bank statement? Or a map? A program in Chicago is working to connect refugees with people who can teach them.
By Returning To Farming's Roots, He Found His American Dream
David Fisher's farm is a kind of American Dream. Not the conventional one of upward economic mobility. This is the utopian version, the uncompromising pursuit of a difficult agrarian ideal.