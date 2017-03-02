Most Viewed
Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It
Republicans are trying to eliminate Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — one of the new ones created by President Obama in the days before he left office. The effort is creating a legal battle.
Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens
"We cried so much when we first saw it, because ... what you see standing here was all in pieces on the floor," says an Islamic art specialist. Museum staff repaired all but 10 of 179 damaged objects.
Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall
Hundreds of demonstrators showed up at a town hall meeting held by California Rep. Tom McClintock to protest President Trump's policies on immigration and health care.
Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab
The Trump administration's travel ban is preventing some researchers from returning to the U.S. Scientists fear this could negatively impact collaborations and international scientific meetings.