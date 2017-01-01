Most Viewed
Houston Reacts To Trump's Order Banning Refugees And Citizens Of Seven Countries
Some Houston Residents Protest Against Donald Trump On The Day Of His Inauguration
Harris County Attorney Launches New Effort To Fight Human Trafficking In Houston
NRG Stadium Prepares For Super Bowl
20-Year Energy Outlook Predicts Less Reliance On Oil
Of Courts And Confusion: Here’s The Reaction To Trump’s Immigration Freeze
5 Questions About The Law And Trump’s Selective Immigration Order
Texas Lawmakers Could Trim Funding for Pre-K, Despite New Research
Mississippi Masala: How A Native Of India Became A Southern Cooking Star
Food has always been a big part of Southern identity. These days, one of the region's best chefs is Vish Bhatt, a man born 9,000 miles away. And his Indian-inflected cuisine reflects a changing South.
Obamacare Repeal Could Threaten Provisions That Help Older Adults
Some lesser known parts of the Affordable Care Act have especially benefited people 50 and older. Will repeal of the ACA bring back sky-high premiums and gaps in Medicare's prescription drug coverage?
Trump Refugee Ban Clashes With Faith-Based Groups' Religious Missions
Six of the nine agencies that resettle refugees in the U.S. are religious groups. Their leaders say the president's decision to halt the refugee flow runs counter to their beliefs and ministry.
As Chinese New Year Approaches, Shanghai's Bustling Streets Grow Quieter
The Year of the Rooster begins Saturday, and hundreds of millions have departed to celebrate with family. "All the outsiders have left for home," says 85-year-old grandmother Yuan Suizhen.