Republicans Have Plans To Replace Obamacare — Now They Need To Agree On One
Republicans are holding their annual congressional retreat in Philadelphia, where they hope to find consensus on the party's strategy to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Can Sobriety Tests Weed Out Drivers Who've Smoked Too Much Weed?
Massachusetts' highest court is considering whether roadside sobriety tests for marijuana can be used as evidence of driving stoned in the same way they are used to determine if a driver is drunk.
As Obama Clean Power Plan Fades, States Craft Strategies To Move Beyond It
The plan is on hold while a legal battle plays out. Even if it's upheld, the Trump administration is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, states are looking at energy alternatives.
U.S. Men's Soccer Goes Back To The Future With New Coach, New Priorities
For the first time in decades, the struggling U.S. team may not qualify for next year's World Cup. But the return of Bruce Arena, who led the team to two World Cups, brings hopes of a turnaround.